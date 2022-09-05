Malema’s Firearm Discharge Case Postponed To January 2023

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s trial has been rescheduled for early next year.
Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, were scheduled to appear in East London Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as recklessly discharging a firearm, endangering people and property.
Malema and Snyman did not appear in court on Monday because the case had been postponed until January 30 of next year.
The State claimed that during the party’s birthday celebrations in July 2018, Malema discharged a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.
Snyman, his bodyguard, was also charged with violating the Firearms Control Act after allegedly handing Malema the rifle and ammunition that he allegedly discharged in public.
