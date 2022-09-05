iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Malema’s Firearm Discharge Case Postponed To January 2023

13 seconds ago 1 min read

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s trial has been rescheduled for early next year.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, were scheduled to appear in East London Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as recklessly discharging a firearm, endangering people and property.

Malema and Snyman did not appear in court on Monday because the case had been postponed until January 30 of next year.

The State claimed that during the party’s birthday celebrations in July 2018, Malema discharged a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Snyman, his bodyguard, was also charged with violating the Firearms Control Act after allegedly handing Malema the rifle and ammunition that he allegedly discharged in public.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mandla Msibi Is Back In ANC

9 mins ago
1 min read

Limpopo’s ANC Provincial Executive Committee Support President Cyril Ramaphosa For a Second Term

20 mins ago
1 min read

Mayor Mpho Phalatse Threatened With Removal

28 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government Sets Aside Over R87 Million For Homeless Programs

37 mins ago
1 min read

Bheki Cele :Kidnappings Required the Intervention of National Government.

4 days ago
1 min read

‘Corruption is still very much a part of Eskom,’ says CEO André de Ruyter

4 days ago
1 min read

DA Plans To Oust ANC From Power in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

4 days ago
1 min read

The ANC Pushing For The Removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse

4 days ago
1 min read

Lizeka Tonjeni Accused of Accepting Bribe From Digital Vibes.

4 days ago
3 min read

Women Own Or Co-Own More Than Half Of SA’s Homes And Are Buying A Third Of The Cars Being Sold

5 days ago
3 min read

IsiZulu Goes International 

5 days ago
1 min read

Ithuba Holdings Implicated In Digital Vibes Scandal

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Malema’s Firearm Discharge Case Postponed To January 2023

13 seconds ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi Is Back In ANC

9 mins ago
1 min read

Limpopo’s ANC Provincial Executive Committee Support President Cyril Ramaphosa For a Second Term

20 mins ago
1 min read

Mayor Mpho Phalatse Threatened With Removal

28 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer