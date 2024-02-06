Malema Urges EFF Members To Abstain From Political Violence In KZN Ahead Of Polls

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members were cautioned not to involve themselves in political violence in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the general elections.

Party leader Julius Malema said no blood must be shed for votes, but instead, tolerance should be practiced during the democratic process.

Malema kickstarted his campaign tour for the party manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The elections in 2024 are expected to be challenging in KwaZulu-Natal, a province that was no stranger to political violence, dating back to the 1980s and 1990s.

Malema urged his party members to avoid any form of political violence.

“We must hate seeing the blood of black people because if we don’t want to see our own blood, let’s not see the blood of others. We want peace and we want tolerance, and we want successful elections.”

Malema will on Tuesday embark on day two of his tour and is expected to address students at Mangosuthu University of Technology.