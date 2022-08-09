iAfrica

Malema Slams Zondo Appointment As Chief Justice

Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema has again slammed the appointment of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the top post at the Constitutional Court.

He said that Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya should have instead been appointed to the top job.

Malema said that women like Maya were an inspiration to all but he did not hold back in insulting Zondo.

“The Chief Justice with no brain, the whole brain that is full of fat on top of that brain, that’s why he can’t think properly,” Malema said.

