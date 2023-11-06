Malema Sets Campaign Dos and Don’ts Ahead of 2024 Polls

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has issued a list of dos and don’ts to his party members as they prepare to canvass for support ahead of the 2024 national elections.

On Sunday, thousands gathered at Ellis Park for the EFF Gauteng Fighters Forum, during which Malema encouraged followers to go out and proclaim the revolution’s gospel.

He urged his party to practise political tolerance and run a clean campaign in the run-up to the elections.

Political parties appear to believe they have a good chance of getting a large slice of South Africa’s economic pie, with Gauteng expected to be the core of the elections.

Based on Malema’s to-do list for those who will be campaigning, the EFF’s strategy is to try to do things differently.

Some of his restrictions include not canvassing for the EFF after drinking, avoiding vulgarities, being disrespectful, and even forcing voters to hear the red berets’ gospel.

When it comes to displaying opulence, that is a no-no.”You going to buy cars, you going to buy shoes – a ground force does not display opulence.”