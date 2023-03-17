iAfrica

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

3 hours ago

There were concerns from businesses, other political parties, and some South Africans that the demonstration on Monday could turn violent.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’s (EFF) main reason for taking to the street was to call on president Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Party leader, Julius Malema said the president was not able to properly deal with Eskom’s load shedding crisis, historic unemployment numbers, and the country’s economic woes.

The Democratic alliance (DA) went to the High Court in Pretoria to apply for an urgent interdict so that the EFF’s march took place within the confines of the law.

ActionSA said it would approach police, should the shutdown turn violent.

However, Malema said violence was not part of the red berets’ plan.

He said that a shutdown was the most effective tool to call for the resignation of the president.

“A shutdown is not a 21st birthday party where you’re going to celebrate, and that’s it. It’s a launching of a campaign where the president must be put under pressure to step down.”

