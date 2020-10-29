iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Malema, Ndlozi To Return To Court

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, return to Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Malema hit back at AfriForum and a police officer accusing him of assault.

The EFF leader and Ndlozi appeared on Wednesday to stand trial for the alleged attack.

The court played CCTV footage of the incident, which happened after police officer Johannes Venter refused to allow Malema’s vehicle into the cemetery.

Malema said he is not scared of the charges.

“We will make it to that appointment because we are not cowards. We must never be cowards.

“We must never be threatened by apartheid policemen. We must never be threatened by racists who are trying everything in their power to undermine the unstoppable revolution.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Opposition Parties React To Budget Speech

7 hours ago
1 min read

SAA Gets R10.5-billion Government bailout

7 hours ago
1 min read

1 863 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

7 hours ago
1 min read

Watch: Malema And Co-Accused Ndlozi Appear In Court Over Assault Case

1 day ago
1 min read

Watch: Mboweni Tables Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Debunks Hard Lockdown Rumours

1 day ago
2 min read

Police Arrests Station Commanders For Alleged Fraud

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Embarks On COVID-19 Self-Quarantine

1 day ago
1 min read

1 092 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

EFF Heads To SAHRC After Protesters Flaunt Apartheid Flag

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Unveil Tambo Statue

2 days ago
1 min read

Expect More Arrests In The Meyiwa Murder Case – Cele

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Breast Cancer Patients To Consider Colouring Their Recovery

3 mins ago
4 min read

Wesgro And SATSA Overberg And Garden Route Mega Fam Proves South Africa Is Travel Ready

12 mins ago
4 min read

Checkers Partners With Farmer Angus To Support Black Regenerative Agriculture

33 mins ago
3 min read

Ladles Of Love Calls On South Africans To Spread The Love On World Sandwich Day

41 mins ago