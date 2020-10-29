Malema, Ndlozi To Return To Court

Share with your network!

EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, return to Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Malema hit back at AfriForum and a police officer accusing him of assault.

The EFF leader and Ndlozi appeared on Wednesday to stand trial for the alleged attack.

The court played CCTV footage of the incident, which happened after police officer Johannes Venter refused to allow Malema’s vehicle into the cemetery.

Malema said he is not scared of the charges.

“We will make it to that appointment because we are not cowards. We must never be cowards.

“We must never be threatened by apartheid policemen. We must never be threatened by racists who are trying everything in their power to undermine the unstoppable revolution.”

