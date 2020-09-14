Malema, Ndlozi Assault Case Postponed

The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 13 October.
The two EFF leaders appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
The pair are accused of assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
The alleged assault was caught on CCTV and released by AfriForum.
The red berets have responded by saying that all they were fighting for was to enter the cemetery to bury Madikizela-Mandela when the officer stopped them.
