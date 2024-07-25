Malawi’s Fuel Woes Ease as First Train Arrives in 20 Years

Malawi received its first fuel train in 21 years, signaling an end to fuel shortages and marking the start of regular fuel deliveries to the East African country. The fuel deliveries will happen via a refurbished rail line from Nacala port in Mozambique with the first train, carrying 580,000 liters of diesel, arriving in Lilongwe on Tuesday. This rail transport is expected to cut costs as, before this, Malawi had been transporting fuel by road. Clement Kanyama, CEO of the National Oil Company of Malawi, emphasized the reliability of this transport method, stating that it will lead to speedy fuel delivery. Chandra Mohan Singh, General Manager for Nacala Logistics, noted that more deliveries are planned, with a longer train carrying 2 million liters expected next week. Nacala Logistics operates the country’s refurbished railway and is responsible for overseeing fuel delivery to the country.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS