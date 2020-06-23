Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Malawians Head to the Polls Again

26 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Malawians voted on Tuesday in a re-run of a discredited presidential election seen as a test of Africa’s ability to tackle ballot fraud, but the country’s president said reports of violence called the integrity of the contest into question. After voting at a school in the tea farming district of Thyolo, southern Malawi, Mutharika decried what he described as violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi. “It is very sad. Our secretary general has been beaten up,” he said. “Those causing the violence are desperate. How then will the election be credible?” There was no independent confirmation of the alleged unrest, although the electoral commission said it had received reports of violence.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Dancing in the Sunset in Dakar

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Athletes Struggle to Keep Fit

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Southern White Rhino has been to the Brink of Extinction and Back

9 mins ago
1 min read

Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam Saga Gets Nasty

11 mins ago
1 min read

Orange Dust from North Africa Covers the Carribean

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Murky Waters of Housing Allocations in South Africa

17 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Dancing in the Sunset in Dakar

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Athletes Struggle to Keep Fit

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Southern White Rhino has been to the Brink of Extinction and Back

9 mins ago
1 min read

Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam Saga Gets Nasty

11 mins ago