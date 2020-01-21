Malawi Opens the First African Drone and Data Academy

With support from the United Nations Children’s Fund, the academy aims to improve drone technology skills across Africa, beginning with Malawi and neighboring countries. UNICEF says the academy, and the launch of Africa’s first drone corridor in Malawi in 2016, will promote drones for development and humanitarian use. Twenty-six students from across Africa in the first three-month course at the academy, learning to construct and pilot drones. The academy plans to partner with Malawi University of Science and Technology for a free master’s degree program in drone technology by 2022.
SOURCE: VOA
