Malawi Lays Vice President to Rest as President Promises Probe into his Death

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima, who died in a place crash last week with nine others, was laid to rest in his home village, following a state funeral attended by President Lazarus Chakwera and other dignitaries. At the funeral held at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Chakwera promised attendees there will be an independent investigation into the crash, addressing the crowd’s concerns about the delayed search for the plane. He explained that the Malawi Defense Forces cannot conduct a credible investigation into the incident; hence, the need for an independent investigator. He then asked for calm and patience during the course of the investigation. The Chilima family was of a similar disposition as it demanded a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure such an accident never happens again. In a tragic turn of events, four people died at the funeral when a vehicle crashed into bystanders.



SOURCE: AP NEWS