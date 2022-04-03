iAfrica

Malawi Kids and Their Take on Conservation

1 day ago 1 min read

A project that aims to increase environmental knowledge and create positive attitudes toward conservation in children is bearing fruit in Malawi. Children belonging to eco-clubs will have their own stories and photographs published at exhibitions, communicating the message of wildlife and conservation as seen through the eyes of the younger generation. ‘Changing the Lens of Conservation’ is a project created by Children in the Wilderness (CITW) and National Geographic to encourage eco-club members to tell stories they learnt about the environment, as well as what they can learn in their own communities. According to CITW, most children in Malawian societies are taught to be good listeners, but not necessarily to express their thoughts. The hope is that this project will give children the opportunity to express their own views on nature and conservation.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

