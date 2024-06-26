Malawi Invites German Experts to Investigate Fatal Vice President’s Plane Crash

Malawi has launched an investigation into the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others on June 10. According to a government spokesperson, German experts will examine various aspects of the Dornier 228 aircraft crash, including the plane’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident. President Lazarus Chakwera had requested foreign assistance for the investigation, which is also being conducted by the Malawian Defense Force, to ensure credibility. The crash sparked conspiracy theories in the East African country with some people, including a lawmaker and a rights activist, alleging it was an assassination plot. Two of the investigators are from the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, and one is from General Atomics.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS