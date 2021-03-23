Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application

A court in Malawi rejected yet another application by the controversial couple, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
Last week, the Bushiris’ lawyer applied for extradition proceedings to be heard as civil and not criminal proceedings.
The defence also says the extradition request is incomplete as the South African government has not provided documentary evidence.
The court has ruled that the case will continue being tried as a criminal case.
The couple fled South Africa while on bail in November.
They were facing multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering.
