Malagasy Officials Nabbed in UK

The Madagascan president’s chief-of-staff has been charged in the UK with seeking a bribe from a gem mining firm. Romy Andrianarisoa and an associate are accused of offering the British firm Gemfields licences in Madagascar in return for around £225,000. She and her associate, Philippe Tabuteau, have been charged with requesting, agreeing to receive or accepting a bribe. Both were remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on Saturday. Ms Andrianarisoa, 46, and French national Mr Tabuteau, 54, are also accused of trying to land a 5% equity stake in any Gemfields Madagascar projects, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

SOURCE: BBC