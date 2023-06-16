It’s time to get upclose&personal at this year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) conference and learn to live on the right side of chaos! Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, will be one of the engaging thought leaders taking to the stage on 15 September. He will talk to delegates about the art of effective integration that delivers magic. Get ready to be inspired!

TBWA\South Africa is a multi-disciplinary and award-winning collective that includes TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, GRID Worldwide, Yellowwood, Magna Carta, and Sting Content. Co-leading this powerful engine room of creativity is no happy coincidence.

Prior to joining TBWA\South Africa, Luca was the managing director of Ogilvy Cape Town for four years and Group Managing Director of Ogilvy South Africa for two years prior to joining TBWA\South Africa. During his tenure he led 700 multidisciplinary advertising professionals across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. This included successfully consolidating no less than 14 operating companies into dynamically integrated campuses covering the communications ambit of PR, digital, advertising and shopper.

Luca’s credentials are impressive, but what lies behind these credentials is what matters: he has an enduring understanding of creativity that engages consumers, that is measurable in its success and that lands right every time. A large part of getting measurable success is in ensuring the integration of creative messaging across channels and touchpoints. Luca will dive into this at the Nedbank IMC in his presentation entitled, “Living on the right side of chaos. The art of effective integration that delivers magic”.

Luca says, “If the world stood still, as creatives and marketers our well-honed skills would suffice to make the magic happen again and again. But the world continues to shift and change, and we must get to grips with our craft every day. The magic – the end product which is consumer satisfaction – remains the same, but the alchemy of creating advertising gold is the ongoing challenge.”

To get up close and personal to Luca’s brand of magic, you’ll have to hurry. Tickets for the one-day Nedbank IMC – which will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg on the 15 September 2023 – are almost sold out. The good news is that an online option will also be available.

