iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Making Eco-friendly Stoves Across West Africa

3 hours ago 1 min read

A clutch of university degrees could have led to a cosy job in Paris. Instead, Ermann Zannou decided he could do more by living closer to the country of his birth, Benin. So he set up Green Ker in Abidjan. Now, his stainless-steel stoves are saving lives. In a large workshop located in Ivory Coast’s economic capital, Abidjan, Ermann Zannou leads a team that produces dozens of ecologically friendly stoves every day. The stoves, which weigh around 2.5 kg, are not only easy to carry but are also far more fuel-efficient than the regular wood-and-charcoal-burning stoves found in both cities and countryside, in the region. That means less wood or charcoal is burned, reducing not only greenhouse gases (and the cutting down of trees to make that charcoal) but also the unhealthy smoke that causes thousands of premature deaths every year. Each stove is meticulously fabricated by hand, by an experienced team of workers. Once finished, the product is stockpiled, awaiting delivery to buyers.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Buying and Selling Half-shredded Banknotes has become the Latest Hustle

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ratings Agency S&P Global Opted to Stay Mum on SA’s Credit Rating

3 hours ago
1 min read

One Way to Understand the State of Uganda’s Economy is to Ask its Informal Workers

3 hours ago
1 min read

There Will Be No Escaping Ghana’s New Levy on Electronic Transactions

3 hours ago
1 min read

Winds of Change are Sweeping across African Medical Tourism

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria and US Talk Economy, Democracy and Policy

3 hours ago
1 min read

Congo Hold-up Exposes how Private Interests Captured and Abused DRC’s Resources

3 hours ago
1 min read

ESG In Agriculture

3 hours ago
1 min read

Unpacking The Mercer Report

3 hours ago
1 min read

Robotics in a Rural Setting

3 days ago
1 min read

Rwandan Tech Startups Raise Seed Funding from Kigali-based Norrsken Foundation

3 days ago
1 min read

The Economic Effects of Terrorism in Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Peng Shuai Appears In Beijing, WTA Not Reassured

27 seconds ago
3 min read

Solskjaer Insists He Can Turn United Around

3 mins ago
1 min read

Arsenal Must Learn From Liverpool Defeat – Arteta

5 mins ago
3 min read

Zverev Beats Djokovic, Will Face Medvedev In Turin Final

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer