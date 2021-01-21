iAfrica

Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women

5 mins ago 1 min read

Dave Tendresse is a twenty-seven-year-old lady communication officer by profession at a local structure. That is, when she is not tackling the roads of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo by way of her taxi on-demand service Taxi Girl — which she set up in 2020 to round out her income. Her ambitious endeavour — although now lucrative, was not easy to get up and running. In spite of the perceived-sexist judgment she faces, her passion for the work seals her solid will to thrive forward and break down barriers. Dave Tendresse boasts around 50 steadfast clients who no longer hesitate to use the services of Taxi Girl in the city of Pointe-Noire.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

