Making Africa’s Waters Safe Again

The Gulf of Guinea is now one of the world’s most dangerous places for piracy as the number of ships hijacked there has more than doubled in the past year. So West African states are meeting to ensure they can tackle the growing challenge in advance of the expected surge in oil and gas flows after reserves were discovered off Senegal and Mauritania’s waters. West African states to discuss tackling piracy as region prepares for oil, gas discovered in Senegal, Mauritania waters.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA