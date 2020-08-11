iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Makhura: Rate Of COVID-19 Infections Slowing, Focus Can Now Be On Economic Recovery

Makhura: Rate Of COVID-19 Infections Slowing, Focus Can Now Be On Economic Recovery
36 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng Premier David Makhura states that the rate of COVID-19 infections is slowing, so the focus can now shift towards economic recovery.

Gauteng was the epicentre for COVID-19 infections since last month and was expecting to reach their peak in infections later in August and in the beginning of September. This seems to have shifted, as the rate of infections seems to be slowing down since a peak at the end of July.

David Makhura says that the Gauteng hospitals are coping and that the daily number of COVID-19 admissions is significantly lower than in June and July.

This gives more reason to open up the economy even more; with the focus on the construction industry and the sales of alcohol and tobacco products.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cosatu Backs Lifting Of Alcohol Sales Ban

24 mins ago
2 min read

Western Cape Government Takes A Firm Stance On Lifting Alcohol Sales Ban

7 hours ago
1 min read

Watch: Des Van Rooyen Gives Evidence At State Capture Inquiry

7 hours ago
1 min read

Day 137 Of Lockdown: Coronavirus Update In Numbers

7 hours ago
1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Disputes Claims That He Owns PPE Manufacturing Company

1 day ago
1 min read

North-West University (NWU) Launches Housing Project

1 day ago
1 min read

Veteran Radio Presenter Bob Mabena Has Died

1 day ago
1 min read

Maphefo Mogale-Letsie and Boyce Maneli Appeals Guateng’s ANC Decision to Step Aside

1 day ago
1 min read

Anti-apartheid Activist John Nkadimeng to Be Laid To Rest on Friday

1 day ago
1 min read

Stats SA To Start Collecting Data In First Digital Census

1 day ago
1 min read

Dept Of Health: Mkhize Does Not Own PPE Company

1 day ago
4 min read

World Lion Day: Lions Still Shortchanged By SA Wildlife Laws

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

South Africa’s Largest Travel Retailer Launches Unique ‘Homegrown Holidays’ Collection

1 min ago
3 min read

Equity Focus: Turning The Tide On Workplace Imbalances

16 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu Backs Lifting Of Alcohol Sales Ban

24 mins ago
1 min read

Makhura: Rate Of COVID-19 Infections Slowing, Focus Can Now Be On Economic Recovery

36 mins ago