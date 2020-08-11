Makhura: Rate Of COVID-19 Infections Slowing, Focus Can Now Be On Economic Recovery

Share with your network!

Gauteng Premier David Makhura states that the rate of COVID-19 infections is slowing, so the focus can now shift towards economic recovery.

Gauteng was the epicentre for COVID-19 infections since last month and was expecting to reach their peak in infections later in August and in the beginning of September. This seems to have shifted, as the rate of infections seems to be slowing down since a peak at the end of July.

David Makhura says that the Gauteng hospitals are coping and that the daily number of COVID-19 admissions is significantly lower than in June and July.

This gives more reason to open up the economy even more; with the focus on the construction industry and the sales of alcohol and tobacco products.

