Makhura: Gauteng Ready To Relax Lockdown Regulations

Share with your network!

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced after the weekly provincial meeting, that Gauteng is ready for an easing of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Gauteng experienced a coronavirus peak until mid-July. Since then the number of positive cases has been decreasing daily.

The easing of the lockdown regulations is complex and will happen in phases and as per the regulations gazetted by national government.

Share with your network!