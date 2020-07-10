Fri. Jul 10th, 2020

Makhura: Gauteng Command Council Will Tackle The Virus Response As I Recover

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has assured residents that he would ensure the province’s coronavirus command council would respond adequately to the pandemic as he recovered from the virus at home.

Makhura announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his results on Friday morning.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said he was showing mild symptoms and would be in isolation for 14 days.

“The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. The Premier has urged the members of Gauteng to double their efforts as it, once again, remains the epicentre of COVID-19.”

Makhura is the third premier to have become infected after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

Six people from Makhura’s COVID-19 war room have also contracted the virus.

EWN

