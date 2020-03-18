Makhura Announces Appointment Of Covid-19 Steering Committee

Gauteng Premier David Makhura briefs the media in Midrand on 18 March 2020 about the measures Gauteng provincial government will be taking regarding coronavirus. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced the appointment of a coronavirus (COVID-19) executive council steering committee to deal with the spread of the disease in the province.

The Department of Health revealed that more than half of the 116 infections in South Africa were in the province.

The steering committee will be headed by Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who was also been announced as the province’s spokesperson for all matters related to the coronavirus.

Masuku revealed a raft of interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the shutting down of all recreational facilities in the province from Wednesday.

“And we are going to put sanitisers in all entrance points at public buildings and health facilities. Biometric systems will be deactivated in most instances and we are going to encourage usage of access cards,” he said.

With a quarter of the country’s citizens living in Gauteng, Makhura said the province was particularly vulnerable because it was densely populated.

He called for cooperation across all sectors and warned that institutions that refused to comply would be shut down.

