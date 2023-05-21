Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips

It is a country that never stops doling out gifts to the traveler – world-class surf breaks, eclectic local cuisine, mountains to climb, cities to visit, tiny towns to hide away in, desert landscapes to photograph and of course, wildlife to watch. South Africa’s extraordinary variety is both its biggest draw and its biggest challenge, at least when it comes to trip planning, and much research is needed to decide where to go, what to do and how long to stay. A trip of less than two weeks is less than ideal – three would be a better bet if you can manage the time away.
More Stories
Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt
Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage
Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent
Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism
In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide
Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators
Africa’s Travel Indaba
Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa