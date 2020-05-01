Make Digital Vibes Report Public – DA

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the Digital Vibes report is a matter of public interest.

It is submitting a Promotion of Access to Information Act (POPIA) request to the Presidency to release the report to the public.

The Special Investigating Unit handed the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa nearly a month ago.

The Daily Maverick says new filings from the SIU to the special tribunal show the Health Department favoured Digital Vibes over a much more experienced communications company for the R150m contract.

The publication says the procurement process undertaken to award the contract was deeply flawed, unlawful and invalid.

It seems more officials in the health ministry are implicated.

