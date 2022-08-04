iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA

Facebook/@makashule

5 hours ago 1 min read

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Makashule Gana has become the latest black leader to dump the DA.

He’s most recently served the party as a member of the Gauteng legislature.

Gana joined the DA as a student when he was just 19. He’s been a member for 20 years and held various positions, including Deputy Federal Chairperson.

Gana says he’s grateful for his colleagues and achievements at the DA but feels it’s time to leave.

He’s remaining mum on where he’s going next, saying only that he and others will be exploring an inclusive political alternative that will take South Africa into the future.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit

3 mins ago
1 min read

Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

9 mins ago
1 min read

Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

5 hours ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government

1 day ago
1 min read

MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Urges Residents To Use Water Sparingly

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Blackouts For Three Days

2 days ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit

3 mins ago
1 min read

Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

9 mins ago
1 min read

Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer