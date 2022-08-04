Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Makashule Gana has become the latest black leader to dump the DA.
He’s most recently served the party as a member of the Gauteng legislature.
Gana joined the DA as a student when he was just 19. He’s been a member for 20 years and held various positions, including Deputy Federal Chairperson.
Gana says he’s grateful for his colleagues and achievements at the DA but feels it’s time to leave.
He’s remaining mum on where he’s going next, saying only that he and others will be exploring an inclusive political alternative that will take South Africa into the future.
