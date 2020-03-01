Majority Of Unions Accept Government’s Proposed Salary Increase

Several leading unions have accepted government’s proposed increase of 1.5-percent.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union, the Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union, Denosa, Naptosa, and the PSA represent more than 60-percent of the public sector workforce.
The State is May was also offering a cash gratuity of just under R1,000 for all employees.
Some unions previously took the government to court for reneging on a multi-year agreement.
