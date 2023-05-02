iAfrica

Majola Village Described As A Warzone

6 mins ago 1 min read

Residents from conflict-hit Majola Village in the Eastern Cape hope the police minister’s visit is not another window-dressing exercise.

Twenty-two people have been killed in the last three years in a conflict that is said to have started in the 1960s.

Around 50 homesteads and 97 houses have been burnt down in recent months.

Residents raised their concerns with Police Minister Bheki Cele during a ministerial community imbizo on Monday.

