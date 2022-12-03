iAfrica

Majodina Says There’s No Reason To Panic

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko checking the state of readiness around parliament ahead of his State of the Nartion Address in the National Assembly. [Photo: GCIS]
ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says the party is ready to debate the Phala Phala report in the National Assembly next week.

She says there’s no reason to panic.

“I’m more than ready to deal with the processes when they come to Parliament,” she said.

“We have to follow the right processes as outlined by the rules, as applied by the Constitution.”

