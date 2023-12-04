Maïmouna Elle is Romanticizing African Countries, One Instagram Post at a Time                

For Maïmouna Elle, a trip home to Senegal was the catalyst for a major life change and the opportunity to explore her passion for videomaking. Saying farewell to her career in medicine, she began to network with African filmmakers and to create Instagram videos that celebrate the joys of life in Africa. Launched four months ago, her self-directed video series on Instagram, @RomanticizingAfricanCountries, has grown to be one of those postcolonial projects on social media that battle harmful narratives about the continent. Elle records moments of African city life, as well as the countryside, adding soulful music — either instrumentals or songs by well-known artists to give them a playful quality.

