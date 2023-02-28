Maimane Says Alleged Eskom Looters Must Be Held To Account

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane says the alleged looters at Eskom must be held accountable.

He says people with evidence should come forward and share it with law enforcement agencies.

Maimane has laid a criminal complaint following damning claims by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

He says senior politicians were aware of widespread corruption and criminal activity at the utility and done nothing about it.

Maimane said, “based on what happened in the last number of hours, Pravin Gordhan confirmed that he was the one spoken to and ultimately as the minister of energy you can’t have people committing treasonous act inside such a national key point and no action taken.”

“It’s now time that the police get involved a thorough investigation is put on the table. Those with evidence must be compelled to come and bring it.”

