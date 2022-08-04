iAfrica

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

5 hours ago 1 min read

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said that he was recovering from a traumatic experience after being robbed at a bar on Wednesday night.

The politician was among several patrons who came face-to-face with three gunmen who stormed a Cape Town bar.

He said that they demanded that all patrons lie on the ground and started robbing them one by one.

Maimane has described the incident as surreal and something out of a movie.

He said that he was hosting his brother-in-law when the robbery took place.

Maimane said that while he was glad that no one was hurt, the incident was a stark reminder of the high levels of crime in the country and the need for urgent action to address it.

