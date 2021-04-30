Mahumapelo’s ANC Membership ‘Intact’

Share with your network!

Former North West ANC chairperson, Supra Mahumapelo, remains an ANC member.

The ANC says this is because he is appealing his suspension.

The matter has been referred to the appeals committee and his membership remains intact for now.

A provincial disciplinary committee in the North West found Mahumapelo and his ally, Bitsa Lenkopane, guilty of misconduct.

The pair were accused of convening rallies aimed at dividing the ANC in the province.

Mahumapelo is also accused of telling a mayor facing criminal charges to ignore party instructions to resign.

