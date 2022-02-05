Mahrez Double As Man City Crush Fulham

Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.
Fulham’s early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.
A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish.
More Stories
Lampard Enjoys Winning Start At Everton
Chelsea Come From Behind To Beat Plucky Plymouth
CAS Voids Ban, Fine Against FIFA Former Interim Chief Hayatou
American Team Haas First To Unveil 2022 F1 Challenger
Opening Ceremony Ends With Uyghur Skier Lighting Cauldron
Former New Zealand All-Rounder Cairns Diagnosed With Bowel cancer
Olympics Burst Into Life Under Shadow Of COVID And Conflict
Federer Quick To Congratulate Nadal On Record Slam Feat
Australian Open Victory ‘One Of The Most Emotional’ – Nadal
Nadal Edges Medvedev In Epic To Claim Grand Slam Record
Moeen Show Helps England Level Series Against West Indies
Australia Conquered, Barty’s Coach Calls For Change At U.S. Open