Maguire In Line For October Return – Southgate

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

1 hour ago 1 min read

England manager Gareth Southgate said defender Harry Maguire is in line to return to the squad in October having been withdrawn for this month’s Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark following his arrest and trial in Greece.

A Greek court found Maguire guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult following a brawl on the island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days but the Manchester United captain has been granted a full retrial after appealing the convictions.

“It’s been a really difficult period for him and I think the last few days have been very important for him to be able to relax and get away from all the attention,” Southgate told British media.

“I think he needed that switch off and he’ll be able to go back to his club, and absolutely we would be looking to involve him in October.”

England face Wales, Belgium and Denmark next month.

Reuters

