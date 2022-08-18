‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday

Musician Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Friday.

The star, best known as a member of the kwaito group TKZee, died on Monday morning from an epileptic seizure.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton on Wednesday, August 24.

Kutloano, Tshabalala’s sister, said her older brother’s seizures became more frequent in the months leading up to his death.

For immediate release: funeral and memorial details for Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala pic.twitter.com/R9gKsE0i03 — TKZee (@tkzeeband) August 18, 2022

