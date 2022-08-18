‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday

Musician Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Friday.
The star, best known as a member of the kwaito group TKZee, died on Monday morning from an epileptic seizure.
Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton on Wednesday, August 24.
Kutloano, Tshabalala’s sister, said her older brother’s seizures became more frequent in the months leading up to his death.
For immediate release: funeral and memorial details for Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala pic.twitter.com/R9gKsE0i03
— TKZee (@tkzeeband) August 18, 2022
More Stories
MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother
Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School
￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼
Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip
Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’
Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation
Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors
Arts Project Aimed At Preserving South African Culture
Ten Struggles Domestic Workers Face
Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission
Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town