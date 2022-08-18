iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday

37 mins ago 1 min read

Musician Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Friday.

The star, best known as a member of the kwaito group TKZee, died on Monday morning from an epileptic seizure.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will be held at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton on Wednesday, August 24.

Kutloano, Tshabalala’s sister, said her older brother’s seizures became more frequent in the months leading up to his death.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

7 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

10 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

18 mins ago
1 min read

Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’

21 mins ago
1 min read

Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation

25 mins ago
1 min read

Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option

28 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors

31 mins ago
5 min read

Arts Project Aimed At Preserving South African Culture

1 day ago
4 min read

Ten Struggles Domestic Workers Face

2 days ago
1 min read

Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

7 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

10 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

18 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer