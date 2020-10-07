iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Wednesday, 11 December 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday evening said he was neither worried nor surprised by reports that a warrant of arrest is headed his way.

Magashule told Eyewitness News he “heard of” a warrant against him being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Magashule revealed that while he was aware of talk of a warrant, he was yet to be formally served.

Ace Magashule’s lawyer does not know whether there actually is a warrant of arrest against him, while the Hawks have dismissed it as fake news.

This came as rumours of his pending arrest prompted a political fightback among his supporters, with Magashule’s supporters labelling it as a “well-orchestrated usage of state organs to fight internal ANC factional battles”.

The ANC secretary-general is said to have asked his lawyers to reach out to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for more information.

The Hawks have denied issuing any warrant against Magashule.

NPA insiders have also denied that a warrant has been issued against Magashule.

A statement issued in the name of the ANC Youth League in Vhembe also said the pending arrest was an effort to embarrass Magashule.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

43 seconds ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
2 min read

Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

5 hours ago
2 min read

Unions Embark On Mass Strike

5 hours ago
1 min read

Over 1000 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

5 hours ago
5 min read

Global Day For Decent Work: COSATU Calls A Nationwide Stay-Away On 7 October 2020

23 hours ago
1 min read

Police Officers Plead Not Guilty To Murder Charge

1 day ago
1 min read

SA To Lease State Land To Redress Inequality – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Covid-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Decrease By Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

43 seconds ago
3 min read

#DontGoBackToAbnormal: KAUAI’s Call To Rebuild A Better Post-COVID ‘Normal’

21 mins ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

28 mins ago
5 min read

Back At White House, Trump Urges Americans ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Of COVID-19

35 mins ago