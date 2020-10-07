Magashule Unphased By Warrant Of Arrest Rumours

Share with your network!

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday evening said he was neither worried nor surprised by reports that a warrant of arrest is headed his way.

Magashule told Eyewitness News he “heard of” a warrant against him being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Magashule revealed that while he was aware of talk of a warrant, he was yet to be formally served.

Ace Magashule’s lawyer does not know whether there actually is a warrant of arrest against him, while the Hawks have dismissed it as fake news.

This came as rumours of his pending arrest prompted a political fightback among his supporters, with Magashule’s supporters labelling it as a “well-orchestrated usage of state organs to fight internal ANC factional battles”.

The ANC secretary-general is said to have asked his lawyers to reach out to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for more information.

The Hawks have denied issuing any warrant against Magashule.

NPA insiders have also denied that a warrant has been issued against Magashule.

A statement issued in the name of the ANC Youth League in Vhembe also said the pending arrest was an effort to embarrass Magashule.

