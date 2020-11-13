Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

Share with your network!

Supporters are flocking to Ace Magashule’s stomping ground in Bloemfontein.

Some are dressed in ANC party regalia, openly defying the ruling party’s directive not to support alleged corrupt officials in court in party colours.

The ANC Secretary-General is one of the people accused of corruption in connection with the R225-million asbestos audit project.

He is expected to hand himself over shortly.

#AceMagashule More supporters of @MYANC SG at the Loch Logan Park in Bloemfontein. Magashule is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court today. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/NsOnXOZRj6 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) November 13, 2020

#AceMagashule @MYANC members & supporters of party's SG @Magashule_Ace arriving at the Loch Logan Park ahead of Magashule's Court appearance in Bloemfontein today. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/9RKwoJ6eux — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) November 13, 2020

Share with your network!