Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago 1 min read

Supporters are flocking to Ace Magashule’s stomping ground in Bloemfontein.

Some are dressed in ANC party regalia, openly defying the ruling party’s directive not to support alleged corrupt officials in court in party colours.

The ANC Secretary-General is one of the people accused of corruption in connection with the R225-million asbestos audit project.

He is expected to hand himself over shortly.

