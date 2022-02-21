Magashule Returns To Dock

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule returns to the dock this week as the pre-trial for his fraud and corruption charges over the Free State asbestos project kicks off.

Two days have been set aside for proceedings in the matter which involves Magashule and 15 others, including five companies, former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli and Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting.

They are facing multiple charges over the R255 million 2014 contract to assess and remove asbestos housing material in the Free State. Magashule was premier of the province at the time.

He’s attempted to challenge the case, which has faced numerous postponements, arguing that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no legitimate evidence against him.

Magashule insists that this is a politically motivated fishing expedition.

The matter starts at 10am.

Share with your network!