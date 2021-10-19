iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

49 mins ago 2 min read

Suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule has questioned the criminal charges brought against him and 15 other co-accused.

The group, including former Housing MEC, Olly Mlamleli, collectively face more than 70 charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Magashule spoke ahead of the pre-trial hearing in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday morning.

“On television, I hear that there are 70 charges against me. I don’t even know of one single charge except they will say corruption, money laundering and all that. But what are the 70 charges?”

But arriving at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday, Magashule asked for proof of all these charges.

“Which are those charges? You are journalists, just tell me about one charge,” he said,

“I am sure you should be reading the indictment yourselves, what are the charges?”

Ace Magashule also said that the corruption case against him and his co-accused had been proceeding too slowly and had been wasting their time.

“When you charge a person, it means that you are ready. We have been saying that justice delayed is justice denied. The NPA has been saying that they’re ready… I’ve looked at the indictment, I’ve looked at the charges… I don’t even know what my charge is.”

There were no crowds of supporters outside the court ahead of Tuesday’s appearance, but some of Magashule’s allies, like Carl Niehaus and suspended Free State legislature Speaker Vusi Tshabalala, were there to support the accused.

The case has been postponed to 3 November.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

52 mins ago
1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

1 day ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

1 day ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa
5 min read

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

3 days ago
2 min read

LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

49 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

52 mins ago