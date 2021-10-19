Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

Suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule has questioned the criminal charges brought against him and 15 other co-accused.

The group, including former Housing MEC, Olly Mlamleli, collectively face more than 70 charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Magashule spoke ahead of the pre-trial hearing in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday morning.

“On television, I hear that there are 70 charges against me. I don’t even know of one single charge except they will say corruption, money laundering and all that. But what are the 70 charges?”

But arriving at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday, Magashule asked for proof of all these charges.

“Which are those charges? You are journalists, just tell me about one charge,” he said,

“I am sure you should be reading the indictment yourselves, what are the charges?”

Ace Magashule also said that the corruption case against him and his co-accused had been proceeding too slowly and had been wasting their time.

“When you charge a person, it means that you are ready. We have been saying that justice delayed is justice denied. The NPA has been saying that they’re ready… I’ve looked at the indictment, I’ve looked at the charges… I don’t even know what my charge is.”

There were no crowds of supporters outside the court ahead of Tuesday’s appearance, but some of Magashule’s allies, like Carl Niehaus and suspended Free State legislature Speaker Vusi Tshabalala, were there to support the accused.

The case has been postponed to 3 November.

