Magashule Judgment Expected On Friday

The matter between Ace Magashule versus the ANC is back at the High Court in Johannesburg.



The court is on Friday expected to hand over judgment in Magashule’s bid to overturn his suspension.

He argues the suspension is unconstitutional and unlawful.

Magashule was suspended in May after he failed to obey the NEC’s step-aside resolution.

The resolution was that party members charged with corruption or other serious crimes should step aside within 30 days or face suspension.

Magashule faces fraud and corruption charges.

In response to his suspension, he in turn issued a letter suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president described this as an act of vengeful spite.

