iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Magashule Confident Of Clearing His Name

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The case against ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has been moved to the High Court in Bloemfontein.

Magashule and his co-accused face charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the Free State asbestos project.

All 16 suspects have been released on bail.

Pre-trial hearings will start on 11 August.

Magashule said on Friday he will be able to clear his name.

He said there are no new charges added as suggested by the NPA and said he would not be commenting further on his case.

Magashule said they must not be judged by the public and media, but only by the judiciary system.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Confirms 1 911 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ace Magashule Returns To Court

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Vows To Work Harder

1 day ago
1 min read

IEB Pass Rate Drops Slightly

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 2 327 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

eThekwini Metro Police Accused Of Wrongdoing

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

2 days ago
1 min read

Vaal River Polluted Beyond Acceptable Standards – SAHRC

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 2 320 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Watch: MPs Continue Debating President Ramaphosa’s SONA

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Criticises Sona 2021 Speech

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Offers AstraZeneca Vaccine To AU

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Magashule Confident Of Clearing His Name

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Confirms 1 911 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal’s Willian Latest To Suffer Online Racial Abuse

4 hours ago
1 min read

Bournemouth Players To Stop Taking A Knee Before Matches

4 hours ago