Magashule Confident Of Clearing His Name

The case against ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has been moved to the High Court in Bloemfontein.

Magashule and his co-accused face charges of fraud and corruption in relation to the Free State asbestos project.

All 16 suspects have been released on bail.

Pre-trial hearings will start on 11 August.

Magashule said on Friday he will be able to clear his name.

He said there are no new charges added as suggested by the NPA and said he would not be commenting further on his case.

Magashule said they must not be judged by the public and media, but only by the judiciary system.

