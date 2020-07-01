Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Magashule Briefs Media On ANC NEC Meeting

8 mins ago 1 min read

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Wednesday, 11 December 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is briefing the media on the outcomes of the party’s national executive committee meeting that took place over the weekend.

EWN

