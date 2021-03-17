Magalies Monster and Platinum Trail Run get South Africans Outdoors in 2021

Share with your network!

March 2021 marks a full year since South Africa first entered lockdown at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the last 12 months have seen the sporting world suffer a major loss in momentum, with most major events on the South African sporting calendar cancelled for the year.

But there are signs that the country may be moving back to some sense of normality – such as the return of the Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic on June 5th, and the Fedhealth Platinum Trail Run to be held the following day.

This year marks the 18th edition of the Magaliesberg’s most iconic one-day mountain bike race, affectionately named after the “Monster”, a gruelling 6km climb up the northern slope of the Magaliesberg. Besides testing their mettle, the race lets participants experience the real beauty of the Magaliesberg Mountains and the amazing rock formations in the area.

The routes offers three distance options of +-16km, +-33km and +-65km, making it a diverse event for people of all fitness levels and ages. All three routes contain the necessary ingredients for a quality mountain bike race: a great setting, spectacular scenery, technically challenging sections with unique single track, and a fantastic atmosphere as riders traverse through a geological area formed over two billion years ago.

The 8th annual Fedhealth Platinum Trail Run, held on June 6th the day after the Magalies Monster, offers the perfect balance between challenge and reward. Trail runners will be treated to magnificent views of the Buffelspoort Valley and terrain that is both varied and challenging, making it the perfect way to close off an active weekend. The trail run offers three distance options of +-8km, +-12km and a +-24km, so it’s ideal for families, trail running enthusiasts and competitive trail runners alike.

Health has been a firm focus globally in the light of the pandemic, and the return of events such as the Magalies Monster and the Platinum Trail Run puts a positive shift back on an active, healthy lifestyle. This is a move that is welcomed by Fedhealth, whose top focus has been on health over the past year.

“Following 2020, in which we were trapped indoors and forced to be less active, Fedhealth wanted to put our support behind a healthy sports event that would get families moving again in 2021,” says Jeremy Yatt, Fedhealth’s Principal Officer. “We’ve always encouraged physical exercise as a central part of a healthy lifestyle, so sponsoring the Magalies Monster MTB and Platinum Trail Run was a no-brainer for us.”

Yatt emphasises that stringent Covid-compliant measures will be in place at both events to ensure participant and supporter safety. Besides the fact that both events are held outdoors, protocols like social distancing will be in place, and masks and buffs will be required in start batches and when riders or runners are within two metres of each other.

The venue entrance will have a Covid-screening questionnaire and temperature check points, and access in general will be controlled, with separate entry and exit points. Sanitiser stations will be set up across the venue, and all food will be prepared in accordance with the regulations currently applying to restaurants and food vendors.

Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions no entertainment will be provided, except to those residing at the venue for the weekend.

The Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic and Platinum Trail Run are a chance to get out and enjoy nature with the whole family. Whether you’re on foot or on your bike, you’ll experience spectacular trails complemented by magnificent scenery over the Buffelspoort Valley – plus a vibrant festival atmosphere once you’ve crossed the finish line.

Enter the Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic or Platinum Trail Run online at www.stillwatersports.com. Entries close on Monday 31 May, 2021.

