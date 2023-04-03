Five of South Africa’s most popular contemporary vocalists have been confirmed as soloists at the upcoming Disney 100 –The Concert. The concert is confirmed to take place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Friday 7 – Sunday 9 April and will include vocal performances by Monde Msutwana, Monique Steyn, Thabiso Masemene, Tracey-Lee Oliver and Zita Pretorius.

Led by Maestro Eddie Clayton along with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, the vocal performances will form part of the exciting Disney experience in Gauteng. Disney 100 – The Concert will feature big screen highlights from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel whilst the magical musical moments are brought to life by The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra featuring vocal performances, live in concert. The phenomenal multimedia experience promises to entertain and enthrall fans of every age this Easter Weekend, featuring the greatest songs and soundtracks from iconic films such as The Lion King, Moana, Encanto and Beauty and the Beast, as well as highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

More about the vocalists:

Monde Msutwana – Monde has performed on stages around the world. A former Idols finalist, he’s released his own albums and in 2010 he worked with Brendan Jury on the world cup theme.

Monique Steyn – Monique is a popular recording artist with several Top 40 radio hits under her belt. Her incredible voice has seen her perform at Lexus Classics as well as Afrikaans is Groot.

Thabiso Masemene – Thabiso is one of Gauteng’s most popular classical vocalists. His resumé includes playing Nemorino in L’Elisir d’amore while still at University. In 2011 he performed the role of Don Basilio in Le Nozze di Figaro, produced by Opera Africa. He’s performed in The Phantom of the Opera world tour in more than 500 performances in Manila, Seoul, Bangkok, Singapore and more.

Tracey-Lee Oliver – Tracey-Lee’s appearance on Project Fame (M-Net) catapulted her on the road to stardom to work as a session and cabaret vocalist. Nominated for her performance of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, she has also blown audiences away in Motown and Knights of Music (earning a Naledi nomination) at Gold Reef City. Tracey-Lee has performed alongside David Kau and Joey Rasdien in the feature film, Blitz Patrollie. In 2016, she was one of the five leading ladies in the Supreme Divas (Joburg Theatre.) 2018 – 2019 saw Tracey-Lee play Marc Lottering’s daughter Abigail Abrahams in Aunty Merle the musical.

Zita Pretorius – Zita Pretorius is a classical-crossover singer performing across a spectrum of classical, opera and contemporary music. At the age of 18, she won the overall competition at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles. Thereafter she released a duet album with Rudi Claase, selling 26,000 copies. She later signed with Universal Music and has won the Naledi prize as well as the Tempo prize.

Disney 100 – The Concert Sponsored by FNB, OPPO and Vodacom at Gallagher Convention Centre, and produced by Don’t Look Down, tickets for Disney 100 – The Concert are now on sale and available at www.ticketmaster.co.za

