Made in Africa

During the recent Lagos Fashion Week, Essence magazine teamed up with Target to showcase top fashion talent from across the African diaspora. Through panel discussions, exhibits and runway shows, the series of events demonstrated the huge diversity in African design and made evident that African fashion is having its moment in the sun. Manufactured in Lagos using ethically sourced material, Orange Culture employs local fabric makers and provides training for local artisans. When he’s not designing, the talented visionary and former fashion editor for WOW! magazine mentors youth through his initiative, Painting Your Dreams, which supports up-and-coming creatives through engagement with art.

SOURCE: ESSENCE

