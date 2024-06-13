Madagascar’s Ruling Tanora Malagasy Vonona Loses Grip on Parliament

Madagascar’s ruling party, Tanora Malagasy Vonona, failed to maintain its parliamentary majority after recent legislative elections, securing only 80 out of 163 seats. The party, led by Andry Rajoelina, lost seats to independent candidates, who made significant gains, winning 52 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition captured 25 seats. Voter turnout for the election was low, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) reporting that only 48% of registered voters exercised their right at the ballot. Following the announcement of results, opposition leader and former President Marc Ravalomanana accused the ruling party of violations and fraud. Although he was assisted by an opposition boycott, current President Rajoelina had controversially won re-election last November with a similarly low voter turnout. He is now faced with the task of running a government where his party no longer has majority power in parliament.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS