Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination

A small island just km off the coast of Madagascar has all those paradise cliches you’d expect; turquoise waters and white soft sand. And, you can now fly there directly from Johannesburg. Its name may mean “big island”, but Nosy Be is only 30km long and 12 km wide where you’ll find volcanic lakes, classic lemurs, rum distilleries, coral reefs and fantastic diving spots and the Lokobe Nature Special Reserve.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector