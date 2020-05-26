Tue. May 26th, 2020

Madagascar Sends Troops to Contain COVID-19

The Malagasy government has deployed soldiers and doctors to the eastern city of Toamasina, where two people died of COVID-19, following the discovery of several bodies in the streets. About 150 soldiers will be sent to Madagascar’s second largest city with orders to ensure adherence to health measures to contain the virus’ spread and maintain order. The order came following a special cabinet meeting held on Sunday to deliberate the state of affairs in the city. Madagascar has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday and the cause of the deaths has not yet been established. “Doctors must carry out thorough examinations to see if these deaths are caused by another illness or if they are really due to severe acute respiratory problems which is the critical form of COVID-19,” Professor Hanta Marie Danielle Vololontiana, a spokesperson for the government’s COVID-19 task force said.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

Editor

