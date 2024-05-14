Madagascan Communities are Bringing Back Baobab Forests

Baobab trees are indigenous to Madagascar, with six of the world’s eight species originating from the African country. Of recent, the genus has come under threat due to the indiscriminate manner by which they are cut-down. Official reports state that the country loses 4,000 hectares of baobab forest each year with each hectare holding approximately eight baobab trees. The state of things bothered many Madagascan communities; it’s led to some of them devoting their time and resources to restoring these forests and their heritage. Their efforts have, so far, been successful with experts stating there is a possibility the forests will return.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION